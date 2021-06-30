Minot AFB switches to new medical record-keeping system

A new online system at Minot Air Force Base is making medical record-keeping a little easier.

The base joins more than 20 other bases from across the country transitioning to the new MHS Genesis Medical Record System.

This new system replaces the old one that was used for nearly two decades.

Clinical Nurse Airman Brandi Vazquez says the new system has many perks, like eliminating the need to carry paper records from one base to another.

“I can’t say that it hasn’t been without issues because like everything you have to work out the kinks, but overall I’m really embracing it and it’s making life a little bit easier for us,” Vazquez said.

Vasquez says Minot Air Force Base has now fully integrated the new system.