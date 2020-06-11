Live Now
Minot AFB to conduct aerial mosquito spraying

The City of Minot will soon see Minot Airmen and the Ohio Air National Guard take flight, but not for military purposes.

The groups have scheduled aerial spraying for mosquito control in the Minot area. Crews will choose an evening between June 22 and 26, as well as a night between July 13 and 17, depending on the weather.

The active ingredient in the spray is Naled, which city officials say poses minimal risk to the public.

“From the data that we have, everything seems to be safe. If you are worried about it, try to stay indoors. Don’t fret if you see something flying low and overhead, that’s planned,” said Derek Hackett, Public Information Officer, Minot.

Naled is toxic to insects, including honeybees.

