Minot AFB to conduct field surveys for Minuteman III modernization

To plan for Minot Air Force Base’s modernization of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system, crews will conduct field surveys of the Minot missile field to identify and document potential threatened and endangered species, wetlands or archaeological areas of concern that may impact project planning and implementation.

According to a press release, right-of-entry request letters were sent to landowners who have a portion of property that may need to be accessed by the Air Force and its contractors to conduct the survey.

The surveys will begin in the spring of 2021 and will be done by a field survey team consisting of two to four biologists or archaeologists.

If landowners have questions about the letter requesting right-of-entry or the right-of-entry agreement they received, they can visit www.gbsdeis.com, speak with someone at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office at 1-800-265-9309, or email ROEhelpdesk@usace.army.mil.