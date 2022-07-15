A photo of the Magic City gate at Minot Air Force Base, N.D.

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot Air Force Base has again changed its HPCON status, this time back to Alpha.

An HPCON level is a health protection condition level assigned to bases by the Department of Defense Public Health Emergency Management during disease outbreaks, like COVID-19.

With this Friday change, which is based on Ward County COVID-19 transmission levels issues by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, screening tests are no longer required and room occupancy is back to 100%.

The base had moved to Bravo on Friday, June 24.

Masks will still be required in one building on base, the 5th Medical Group.