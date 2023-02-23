MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a global divide.

Now, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin says the country will stop participating in its nuclear treaty with the U.S.

Which has U.S. military personnel on high alert to protect our country.

But leaders of our nuclear deterrence say they are prepared for anything.

The 91st Missile Squadron at Minot Air Force Base has the capability of a global strike, meaning it can hit any target, anywhere in the world in 30 minutes or less.

As the third leg of the nuclear triad, Minot airmen prepare every day for the worst.

Despite Russia’s threats against the U.S., leaders say this is what they train for, and daily operations don’t change.

“We’re poised for peace, and we’re ready for any moment. And so, the daily routine is part of the process, nothing changes. We continuously do this day in, and day out. Barring what’s going on in the world events at the time, every day we’re out there making sure that America is kept safe through strategic deterrence, it doesn’t end,” Maj. Martin Escarzaga, the director of operations for the 91st Missile Maintenance Squadron.

Members of the 91st Missile Squadron recently tested an unarmed nuclear missile launch, and the mission was a success.