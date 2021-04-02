Minot Air Force Base airmen hosting egg hunt for visually impaired kids this weekend

With Easter egg hunts happening all weekend, airmen from the Minot Air Force Base wanted to put their own on for a special group of kids.

It’s for kids who have a visual impairment. The eggs make noise so the kids can easily find them.

Around 95 eggs will be scattered around Radio City Music Park and kids will get some candy, too.

The egg hunt organizer says he held an event just like this when he was stationed in New Mexico.

“It’s a good feeling to let the kids participate in something they may not have before, and if they have siblings, you know, those siblings are out doing Easter egg hunts and they don’t know what that’s like. So, to bring that to them, I think it’s a good feeling for us and if it can help them out, we’re all about it,” said MSgt. Song Lee, the egg hunt organizer.

The Easter Egg Hunt starts Saturday at noon.

The airmen partnered with North Dakota Vision Services and the School for the Blind to make it all possible.