Minot Air Force Base getting new helicopters

(AP) — The Minot Air Force Base is among other similar bases that will soon receive replacements for the Vietnam-era Huey helicopters.

A ceremony will be held later this week at Duke Field, in Crestview, Florida where Air Force officials will accept the first delivery of the Huey’s replacement, the MH-139A helicopter, and announce its name.

The new helicopter is the first major acquisition in the Air Force command’s 10-year history.

The helicopters provide security and support for the nation’s intercontinental ballistic missile fields.

The MH-139 was acquired from Boeing at a cost of about $2.4 billion for up to 84 aircraft.