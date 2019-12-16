Minot Air Force Base getting new helicopters

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Boeing file image from website

(AP) — The Minot Air Force Base is among other similar bases that will soon receive replacements for the Vietnam-era Huey helicopters.

A ceremony will be held later this week at Duke Field, in Crestview, Florida where Air Force officials will accept the first delivery of the Huey’s replacement, the MH-139A helicopter, and announce its name.

The new helicopter is the first major acquisition in the Air Force command’s 10-year history.

The helicopters provide security and support for the nation’s intercontinental ballistic missile fields.

The MH-139 was acquired from Boeing at a cost of about $2.4 billion for up to 84 aircraft.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-16"

SMS Helps Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "SMS Helps Animals"

Raising ND: Santa's gifts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising ND: Santa's gifts"

Monday Forecast: Morning Flurries & Average Daytime Highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Morning Flurries & Average Daytime Highs"

First Time Hunter

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Time Hunter"

Huff Hills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Huff Hills"

Blockhouse Lighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blockhouse Lighting"

Tony Wald

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tony Wald"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Toy Making Career

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toy Making Career"

Holiday Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Debt"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-15-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-15-19"

Oil Production

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Production"

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"

HP Accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "HP Accident"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Perinatal Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Perinatal Day"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

X-Mas Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "X-Mas Tree"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge