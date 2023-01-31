MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot Air Force families and their kids rallied at Minot AFB’s Combined Community Complex on January 20 to learn more about the different Air Force career fields in an event called Operation Hero.

According to a news release, airmen from 20 different agencies within the 5th Bomb Wing and 91st Missile Wing showed off their duties, had demonstrations, and gave interactive experiences to 210 people.

The volunteers that represented their career field educated family members on their responsibilities, workplace challenges, and how they support the big mission.

Operation Hero was led by Master Sgt. Christian Bird, the 5th Force Support Squadron NCO in charge of the Military and Readiness Center.

Master Sgt. Bird showed his commitment by going from booth to booth helping each participant.

“Operation Hero is an event focused on military children,” said Bird. “We focused on how to interact with children so they can experience what their parents do, so the kids can be heroes themselves.”

There were airmen that represented 20 specialties were at Operation Hero, but the Air Force offers over 130 choices in electronics, mechanical, administrative, and general areas.

“We’re showing the kids what we do with all this equipment,” said Airman 1st Class Joshua Kennedy, 5th Communications Squadron radio frequency transmissions systems specialist. “It’s important to share what we do, that way we can try to pass on what we know to other people who may be joining the career field.”

Those that participated were excited to have the opportunity to share the jobs with families from the base.

Security Forces Airman from both wings gave children helmets and body armor to help elaborate on the tools they use.

Services Airmen provided materials to decorate desserts while the kids learned about healthy eating habits.

Military Working Dog handlers showed the abilities of their canine counterparts with a bite-attacker scenario.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmne let kids wear a bomb suit helmet when they operated a remotely piloted bomb-defusing robot.

“I like doing these because I like to teach people what I know,” said Senior Airman Libio Rodriguez, 5th CES EOD apprentice. “I get to show off my tools, what I’ve learned, and how awesome this career can be.”

Operation Hero was aimed to teach families and their kids about the different paths they could take if they choose a career in the Air Force.

“It’s a lot of work, but the reward is seeing the smile on the kids’ faces and hearing comments from the parents saying, ‘Thank you,'” said Bird. “Our job as FSS and the MFRC is to take care of families.”