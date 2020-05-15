Minot Air Force Base Homes teams up with Souris Valley Animal Shelter

The Souris Valley Animal Shelter and Minot Air Force Base Homes have partnered together to provide services for animals on the base and off.

Now stray animals found on the base will have a place to call a temporary home before either being adopted or claimed by their owners.

Another part of the partnership was a $40,000 donation from the Housing agency for the shelter to break ground on their new facility.

The current building is over 40 years old, and the Executive Director for the shelter says the funds will help provide additional space for sick and stray pets.

“So those isolation units are very important. One, for infectious disease control and two, in order for us to evaluate and do wellness exams but also allow people the opportunity to come retrieve their pet before they’re moved to the adoption floor,” SVAS Executive Director Shelbi Waters said.

The two organizations will also be hosting a microchip clinic on the Minot Air Force Base on June 7.