MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — As we round out women’s history month, the Minot Air Force Base has been honoring the legacy of women in military service.

The 91st Missile Wing has been rotating all-female crews at one of the Missile Alert Facilities — including missile combat, chefs, and Security Forces.

Two missile combat crew members say it’s amazing to see all-female crews, especially considering women weren’t allowed to do the job for many years.

“It feels like an equal playing field for us,” explained Second Lieutenant Marissa Buckner, “and it’s also really cool to get to interact with different women from different squadrons. So the security forces and our chefs, stuff like that.”

“For us to be a female, all-female crew — it’s really enlightening,” stated fellow Second Lieutenant Shirley Hao. “I came from an all-female crew, and to be able to show that side of women’s history month is pretty awesome as well.”

Later this week, the 54th Helicopter Squadron and the 5th Bomb wing have flights planned — both of which KX News will be covering.