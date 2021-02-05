Minot Air Force Base kicks off Black History Month celebration

Minot Air Force Base kicked off its Black History Month celebration with a signing of a proclamation.

“Minot Air Force Base is proud to honor the history and contributions of African Americans in our community throughout our state and nation.”

MSgt. Latisha Speaks read the proclamation for Black History Month at Minot Air Force Base.

A wing commander from the 5th Bomb Wing and one from the 91st Missile Wing both signed the proclamation.

“I think here at Minot Air Force Base, we have a great group of leaders that’s ready to tackle these issues to get us to the next step,” said TSgt. Perry Sinclair, president of the African American Heritage Council.

The African American Heritage Council also unveiled this month’s theme: “The Black Family: Representation, identity and diversity.”

“Our vision is to unify a community and help everyone come together despite our distinctions,” said TSgt. Darrell Cross-Williams.

The group wants to educate airmen and their family members, young and old, about Black history.

“I think it’s a need to educate everyone. Not just African Americans, but all other races. It’s not just military members, I think that local communities need to see that we set the way for this as well,” Sinclair said.

And a few airmen we spoke to say this is a step in the right direction.

“I feel like it’s a very awkward conversation when it’s brought up but, you know, they can hear about it but they never really know exactly how we feel and what we go through,” said A1C Johnathan Drake.

“Once we teach everyone who we are and where we come from, I think it just builds a better camaraderie between and they understand our culture, as well as we want to understand their culture,” Sinclair said.

“I hope people take away the unjust biases that are built upon non-facts. I hope people learn to understand one another,” said Cross-Williams.

“For me, I hope people like learn to kind of go outside of what the school system is teaching, things like that, to understand different backgrounds and things we might not learn in that type of environment,” said SrA Davon Saulsberry.

“Some folks are not really aware of things that they might say or do or how they would react to certain situations and I think giving a person a voice, they’re able to relate certain things that might affect them in a positive or negative way,” Speaks said.

The Let’s Talk luncheon is scheduled for Feb. 17.

To give back to the community, the African American Heritage Council is also doing an essential needs drive for the YWCA.

They’re collecting things like diapers, toiletries and gas stamps.