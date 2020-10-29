Minot Air Force Base launches curbside grocery pickup program

Coronavirus
Shoppers at Minot Air Force Base are getting a new way to shop for their groceries.

Since curbside pickup has become a more desirable option for shoppers to stay safe and get what they need during the pandemic, Minot Air Force Base now has their own online grocery pickup service with Click2Go.

The program began Tuesday at the commissary, and can be accessed by computer or mobile device.

Originally scheduled to launch in 2021, it arrived ahead of schedule due to the growing need expressed by residents on base.

“The winter weather, the distance of the nearest other grocery store off base and the value added to the families of deployed airmen that people can just order come up don’t have to come in here with a slew of kids,” 5th Mission Support Group Deputy Director Kim Caldwell said.

Customers using the program can even schedule their pickups days in advance.

