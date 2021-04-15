Minot Air Force Base looking for community members to “Adopt an Airman”

Our military members make great sacrifices to protect our freedom.

For many of them, that involves them being stationed far away from home at just 18 years old.

To help them adjust, the Minot Air Force Base has officially launched its “Adopt an Airman” program.

Local families are matched with an airman based on similar interests and it gives them the opportunity to make connections and experience all that Minot and North Dakota have to offer.

They’ve had smaller, similar programs in the past where families can host an airman during the holidays. But military leaders say the pandemic made them realize there was a need for more community involvement.

“The airmen were feeling very, very isolated especially when they were put into a hotel and they had quarantined for 14 days and they were getting no connection. So, we started with on-base families first to help welcome them and then it was so successful — that we decided to grow it into the actual community downtown,” said SMSgt. Miranda Minshew.

If you’d like to sign up to adopt an airman, click here.