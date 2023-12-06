MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — For many people, the holiday season means time spent with family, gifts, and expressing gratitude for blessings that have been received during the year.

But for military service members, traveling costs are expensive, especially for those assigned to Minot AFB.

According to a news release, Operation Home for the Holidays is a program that’s carried out by U.S. Air Force Colonel Daniel Hoadly, the 5th Bomb Wing Commander, and U.S. Air Force Colonel Kenneth McGhee, the 91st Missile Wing Commander, along with leaders from the Minot community,

The program raises money to help cover travel costs for Team Minot’s Airmen during the holiday season.

Through the efforts of the Minot community and Team Minot’s leadership, the program was able to raise about $125,000, which will be used through the holiday season to buy airline tickets for Airmen.

Airman 1st Class Giovanni Palafox, who is a 91st Missile Maintenance Squadron missile maintainer, was one person who got the chance to go home because of Operation Home for the Holidays.

Palafox was able to visit family at home in Porterville, California for Thanksgiving, free of charge.

“Operation Home for the Holidays was a huge relief for me,” Palafox said. “The prices for airline tickets are very expensive around this time of the year and it was amazing getting to see my family and spend Thanksgiving with them.”

Palafox is thankful for the program and everyone who organized it, and he hopes that it continues to provide Airmen the chance to see their families during the holiday season in upcoming years.

“Being away from your family is always hard, but this is the time of the year when you want to see them the most,” Palafox added. “I’m very grateful for the people who gave me this opportunity and I just want to say thank you.”