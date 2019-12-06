Minot Air Force Base releases statement following deadly shooting incidents at Pearl Harbor and Pensacola

Minot ( KX News) — Following the shootings at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Pensacola Naval Air Station this week, KX News asked Minot Air Force Base if there are or were any additional measures being taken on or around the area.



In a statement, they said “As a matter of practice, we do not discuss specific security measures currently in place or being taken. Our security forces take the appropriate action and adhere to established security protocols to ensure the safety and security of the base. Team Minot is always vigilant in its effort to ensure the safety of our Airmen, their families, and our national security assets; and are ready to respond to any incident at a moment’s notice. Team Minot’s thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Pensacola Naval Air Station.”

Both incidents are now under investigation.