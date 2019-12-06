Minot Air Force Base releases statement following deadly shooting incidents at Pearl Harbor and Pensacola

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Minot Air Force Base_1527096717988.JPG.jpg

Minot ( KX News) — Following the shootings at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Pensacola Naval Air Station this week, KX News asked Minot Air Force Base if there are or were any additional measures being taken on or around the area.

In a statement, they said “As a matter of practice, we do not discuss specific security measures currently in place or being taken. Our security forces take the appropriate action and adhere to established security protocols to ensure the safety and security of the base. Team Minot is always vigilant in its effort to ensure the safety of our Airmen, their families, and our national security assets; and are ready to respond to any incident at a moment’s notice. Team Minot’s thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Pensacola Naval Air Station.”

Both incidents are now under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Vote on Voting Rights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vote on Voting Rights"

Trenton Radenz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trenton Radenz"

Bismarck Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Basketball"

Dickinson Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Girls Basketball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/6"

Student Enrollment MPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Enrollment MPS"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/6"

A Warm Ending To The Week With Snow & Arctic Temps To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Warm Ending To The Week With Snow & Arctic Temps To Come"

Prevent Package Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prevent Package Theft"

Dickinson vs Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson vs Mandan"

High School Wrestling 12.5.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Wrestling 12.5.19"

UMary Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Wrestling"

Hazen-Beulah Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen-Beulah Hockey"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Crash Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash Report"

Exploring Careers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Exploring Careers"

Thursday, December 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

New Town Drama Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Drama Club"

Pay Increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pay Increase"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge