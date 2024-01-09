MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The three public schools on the Minot Air Force Base (MAFB) were presented with the Purple Star Award.

According to a news release, Kirsten Baesler, the State School Superintendent, recognized the school’s efforts to assist military families.

The Purple Star program was designed to help students adjust to the academic and social challenges that happen when military families are transferred to new locations. Those moves typically happen every two to three years.

The schools benefit kids of service members who are on active duty, in the reserves, or in the National Guard.

All three schools: Dakota Elementary School, North Plains Elementary School, and Memorial Middle School, are all part of the Minot Public School system.

Baesler presented the awards to the school administrators and MAFB leaders on Friday, Col. Daniel S. Hoadley, the commander of the 5th Bomb Wing, and Col. George L. Chapman, deputy commander of the 91st Missile Wing.

This program also encourages schools to designate a point of contact for new military families; train school faculty and staff on how to support students; set up a network of student mentors; and establish a website to connect families to resources.

Even though all of North Dakota’s Purple Star school honorees are on military bases, the program is open to any school.

“I would encourage any school with children from military families to seek this designation,” Baesler said. “It would help any school focus on the task of making children of military families feel more welcome and included.”