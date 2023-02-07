MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — In December, we introduced you to one of the robot dogs on the Minot Air Force Base — and now, they’re continuing to spread the word about what the robot dogs do.

The Minot Air Force Base currently has two robot dogs, Atom and Chappy, on its Emergency Management team. The goal is to send the robot dogs into situations where humans are at risk.

On Tuesday, Atom the dog was showcased at the Kiwanis Club of Minot’s monthly meeting.

“It’s really important to us to work with the community,” stated Emergency Management Team Member, Daniel Garcia. “Often, these things can be scary, or maybe interesting and new. And being able to talk with people and promote science and engineering is incredible. The people that put this together work at Ghost Robotics were all kids that went through engineering school once, and helped us come up with a great product.”

The robot dogs are still undergoing training. Chappy, in particular, is currently being worked on by Ghost Robotics to be equipped with instruments to perform missions.