Minot Air Force Base taking precautions amid COVID-19

If you plan to visit Minot Air Force Base, there are a few new rules you need to be aware of.

The base released a statement saying the overall risk of COVID-19 is low to Team Minot, but they are taking appropriate measures to keep everyone safe.

For instance, now when traveling on to the base, you need to hold up your ID card to show them instead of handing it to a guard. After your ID is scanned, they will proceed to let you on base.

To read the full statement and other tips from Minot Air Force Base, CLICK HERE.