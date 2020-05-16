Minot Air Force Base to conduct Air Force Salute flyover to honor ND essential workers on May 18

On Monday, May 18, a B-52H Stratofortress from the Minot Air Force Base is scheduled to fly over medical facilities in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks and Minot.

This flyover, known as an Air Force Salute, is to honor front line responders and express Minot AFB’s and the Air Force’s gratitude for all medical and healthcare professionals, essential employees, and volunteers in the fight against COVID-19.

The plane will pass over St Alexius Health and Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, Sanford Medical Center Fargo, Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, and finally Trinity Medical Center in Minot.

Lt. Col. John Burrell says he will be participating in this flyover to show his appreciation for those making the frontline sacrifice.

“We are in this together. This salute is not about me or you, it is about “us” because we stand with you. We have a deep respect for our doctors, nurses, medical personnel and all other essential employees who are on the front line defending us. We are honored to serve alongside each and every one of you who are risking their lives to keep us and our families safe. This salute is our way of sending a heartfelt “Thank You” to all those who are standing watch to keep us safe. Without your sacrifice, we would not be able to stand alongside you and serve this great nation,” Burrell said.

Approximate times for community members to see the flyovers at these locations are:

1:35 St Alexius Health and Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck (South of hospitals, flying from northwest to southeast)

2:15 p.m. Sanford Medical Center Fargo (North of hospital, flying west to east)

2:30 p.m. Altru Hospital Grand Forks (West of the hospital, flying north)

3:25 p.m. Trinity Medical Center Minot (West of hospital, flying north along US-83)

The Air Force Salute can also be watched on the Minot Air Force Base Facebook page.

Minot Air Force Base encourages community engagement but wants to remind everyone to adhere to social distancing guidelines and avoid gathering in large groups.