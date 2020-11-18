Minot Air Force Base will get new helicopters in 2026

Minot Air Force Base is one step closer to having new helicopters by 2026.

The MH-139 Grey Wolf will replace the UH-1N Huey helicopters which have been around since the Vietnam era.

To start, there will be 11 helicopters at the Minot Air Force Base.

It costs around a half a billion dollars to build them.

We spoke with Sen. John Hoeven who says he’s been working on getting the base new helicopters for the last five years.

“They’re out there at all kinds of conditions defending our nation and they need good equipment. They’ve done a great job of making do with the iconic wonderful old Hueys, but they really need this new helicopter. MH-139 Grey Wolf is a really, really nice helicopter and they need it and they sure deserve it because they do a great job,” Hoeven said.

The new helicopters are too big for the current facility, so construction on a new facility will start next summer costing around $70 million. It will take 2.5 years to build.