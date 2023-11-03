MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Emergency agencies responded to the Minot International Airport for a report of a possible bomb threat.

Airport staff say it happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Airport administration says a luggage bag did not go through security and was left unattended. Staff say the person who owns the bag, boarded a flight and left the bag behind.

Airport staff called for bomb threat protocol, with emergency agencies responding and evacuating the airport, until the threat was investigated.

Airport staff says there was no threat once the bag was assessed and they believe there was some sort of miscommunication between the passenger and the airline they were flying with.

There was no further comment about the airline or passenger involved.