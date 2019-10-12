Minot Airport Closed due to Bad Weather

Minot International Airport says they’re closed until ten p-m due to weather.

Heavy snow fall and winds of up to thirty miles per hour this morning forced the cancellation of all flights to and from The Minot International Airport for the rest of the day. The airport says this was a matter of safety.


Travelers this morning were stuck trying to figure out what to do next..
whether to sleep at the airport or find a nearby hotel..

But one man says he’s happy that the airport acted fast and let them know right away.

Micheal Buzbee, Salt Lake City Utah Resident, says “The fact that they were straight forward and quick with the cancellation it’s definitely better for me to get everything handled than being pulled along for, you know, four or fives hours”

Airport Officials say they will let the public know if any cancellations happen after ten tonight.

