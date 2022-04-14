Arrivals and departures in North Dakota airports are at a standstill as more flights get canceled. Still, crews are hard at work making sure the runways are clear for when they resume.

Minot International Airport has closed the airfield for a couple of days as the storm continues to impact the state.

Crews have been working 24-7, managing the airfield and clearing runways.

“We are just continuously, like I said, continuously fighting this storm and continuing to run up and down the runway clearing snow so that we are able to open up right away as soon as the airlines do let us know that they will be operating out of here,” said Operations and Maintenance Manager Maria Romanick.

Romanick says flights could change depending on the weather and if the airfield is cleared by Thursday night.