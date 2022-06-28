BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Anyone seeking to travel from the Minot International Airport will soon need to have a REAL ID before flying out — a trend that will soon spread to other airports and methods of transportation.

Originally passed in 2005, the REAL ID Act focuses on setting standards for the issuance of sources of identification such as licenses. REAL IDs implement security processes designed to stop identity fraud. In addition to flight, a REAL ID is required for any access to some federal offices and military bases.

While the REAL IDs will be required as of May 23, 2023, recent statistics from the City of Minot report that nearly 50% of eligible North Dakotans have not yet upgraded their driver’s license or their government-issued card to the REAL ID system.

“There’s a simple way to know if you have a REAL ID or not,” said Minot International Airport Director Jennifer Eckman in a press release. “If there’s a yellow star in the upper right corner, it’s a REAL ID. If there isn’t a star, you’ll need to upgrade in order to board a commercial airliner.”

To obtain a license compliant with all REAL ID laws, individuals will need to visit their local Driver’s License Office. All ND offices are currently conducting operations via appointment only and can be made online at https://dot.nd.gov/ or by calling 855-633-6835.

Those looking to attain the license during an appointment will need to bring documents proving both U.S citizenship and North Dakota residency. Required documents include one proof of identity, one proof of legal residency, one proof of your Social Security number, and your current driver’s license.