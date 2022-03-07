At Minot International Airport, two pieces of snow removal equipment are nearing the end of their lives.

One was made in 1977 and the other in 1986. Parts are becoming hard to find to fix them.

In order to achieve the snow removal times mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration, the airport director says new equipment is needed.

“In order to keep the airfield open, we need the equipment that is reliable and isn’t constantly breaking down and having to use our manpower in order to make repairs and keep it up and running,” said Airport Director Jennifer Eckman. “It’s time-sensitive and critical that we have working pieces of equipment.”

The airport is requesting that the Minot City Council approve placing ads for companies to bid on the equipment at Monday night’s council meeting.