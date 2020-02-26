Minot Airport one step closer to completing upgrades to cargo apron, taxiway

The Minot International Airport is one step closer to updating its taxiway and cargo apron. The airport received a $2 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to get those projects done.

The design is complete and the airport director said he’s hoping the grant will be dispersed by late spring, so construction can begin soon after.

Right now, FedEx uses the cargo apron, which was built in 1953 and received an asphalt overlay in 1987. Another taxiway will be added to accommodate the expected growth in cargo processing.

“When that happens, we want to be able to accommodate it right away. This is a piece of pavement that is long overdue for an upgrade. We work closely with the FAA and the state aeronautics commission to identify projects that have a high priority, and this is one that we identified and we all agree needs to be done now,” said Rick Feltner, Minot airport director.

The estimated cost is just over $3 million. Ninety percent will be paid for by the FAA, 5 percent from the state aeronautics commission, and 5 percent will come from the city of Minot.