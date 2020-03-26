Minot Alderman Steve Podrygula seeking re-election

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minot Alderman Steve Podrygula announced Thursday he’s seeking re-election to the Minot City Council in the June 9 city election.

Podrygula said his primary issues are increasing openness and accountability in government; making sure tax dollars are wisely spent; enhancing public safety; improving infrastructure, particularly flood protection; and enhancing the quality and efficiency of city services.

“I believe my 42 years of experience as a clinical and health psychologist can be of particular value in challenging times like these. I’ve learned how to listen to people, and earn their confidence and trust,” he said.

Dr. Podrygula was most recently chosen to be on the Council in July 2018 and has been a Minot resident for over 40 years.

