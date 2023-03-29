MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Because many parents in the community are just above the cut-off point to qualify for school lunches, Minot Public Schools (MPS) offers an Angel Fund allowing students who really need it, to get fed.

Local musician Dakota Poitra saw the need directly and knew he had to do something.

“As someone who went to Bishop Ryan and grew up in Minot,” explained Dakota Poitra. “I many times needed that fund growing up in a single-parent household. It’s very important to me how it got me through a lot of lunches — that’s why it’s important to me to get these kids fed.”

“There are many more students who don’t qualify,” stated MPS’s Director of Nutrition Services, Ivy Thorson, “as their income is just above the cut-off, or due to family circumstances (like bills or medical expenses). They are unable to pay for school meals. As of 3/28, our negative balance is $9,778.73.”

Poitra faced the same problem — and now wants to give back and help his community combat the issue. This is what spurred him to perform a fundraiser in the hopes of helping parents throughout the area.

“I think it’s going to be awesome and makes me feel really good,” said Portria. “To be honest, to do something for our city, something that means a lot to the kids, and I don’t know, just represent Minot like that.”

“Students at all 18 schools will benefit from the angel fund and fundraiser,” said Thorson. “On average, a month for breakfast and lunch meals is $105 per student.”

On April 29, at The Original Bar and Nightclub, Poitra will be performing and bringing a couple of friends along. It’s $5 to get in, and all the money collected will go straight to the Minot Public School Angel Fund.

Currently, Thorson says that 2,678 students are on free and reduced meals — and with Poitra’s help, hopefully, it will be a lot more.

For more information please, visit the Minot Public School website, or get ahold of Ivy Thorson at Minot Public School at (701) 857-4434.