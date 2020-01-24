Minot animal shelter still under restricted access

Live Now
One business is on lockdown after a string of aggressive acts.

Souris Valley Animal Shelter in Minot has restricted access to the public after two men allegedly threatened and physically intimidated staff members.

After following a staff member home and trying to break-in, the men were served with no-trespassing warrants. One was arrested, and made bail. The animal shelter’s director said everyone is pretty shaken up.

“These people have very violent criminal histories so it really got to the point where Minot Police Department hung out all day yesterday, just to keep us safe and animal control is here as well. But it was per their recommendation that private security was probably needed when staff was in the building,” said Shelbi Waters, executive director of the shelter.

Shortly after we spoke with Waters, she informed us that one of the men had been arrested again Friday afternoon.

We have reached out to Minot Police for information on the arrest.

We will continue to update you.

