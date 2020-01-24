Minot area animal shelter restricts access due to terrorizing, intimidation

Closings
The Minot area’s Souris Valley Animal Shelter is on restricted access following alleged threats, physical intimidation, trespassing and other acts of aggression by two people.

In a post to its Facebook page, the shelter notes all doors are temporarily closed to outside visitors with the exception of scheduled appointments.

“This week, two men terrorized our staff and had to be served with no-trespassing warrants,” the shelter explains. “From following an individual home, trying to break in, making threats, relentlessly calling, and returning to our building after they had been warned by police not to, over the course of 5 days— these men still continue to make our facility unsafe. One was arrested, and made bail.”

The Souris Valley Animal Shelter says it has hired private security to protect the building, animals, staff and visitors.

“Until we know staff and visitors are safe, we cannot risk the dangers of having violent offenders entering our building with the potential goal of harming the staff and animals that are in our care,” the shelter writes.

According to the Facebook post, the terrorizing is apparently related to recent cases of animal neglect and abandonment.

“As you know, we serve the community and the 11 counties surrounding the Minot area. There are times people neglect and abandon their pets. Those pets then come to us to find a loving home, and sometimes when that happens, the individual causing the harm and neglect gets angry,” the shelter notes.

