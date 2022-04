The Minot Area Chamber EDC has named Brekka Kramer as the organization’s next president and CEO.

The position is currently held by L. John MacMartin, who after over 30 years announced in December 2021 his plans for retirement this year.

Kramer has served on and chaired both the former Minot Area Chamber of Commerce and Minot Area Development Corporation boards prior to the merger in 2021.

Kramer is scheduled to take over the role on May 16.