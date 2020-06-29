Minot Area Chamber of Commerce hosting free zoo days for military members every Wednesday in July

The Minot Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Minot Parks to provide some fun for our service-men and women.

Every Wednesday in July, military members and their families will get into the Roosevelt Park Zoo for free.

The President of the Minot Area Chamber of Commerce says normally the free entry is reserved for one day, but due to the ongoing pandemic, they wanted to extend that.

“It gives an opportunity for those folks that have got different days of work to hopefully find one of the Wednesdays in July and when they have an opportunity to go down and enjoy the zoo — we’re excited to be part of that,” Minot Area Chamber of Commerce President John MacMartin said.

A military ID is required, and free entry will start at noon and go until the zoo closes at 8 p.m.