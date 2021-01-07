Minot Area Chamber of Commerce, Minot AFB team up for ‘Adopt-An-Airman’ program

The Air Force Base and the Minot Area Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to make new airmen feel more at home.

Adopt an Airman is in place at several other bases across the country and encourages community members to welcome those who may be far away from home for the first time.

The program connects airmen with families who share similar interests.

The command chief for the 5th Bomb Wing, who is currently in Minot for his 12th assignment, says a strong sense of community can definitely help airmen adjust easier.

“Get together, do things off-base or around this community can really amplify how an airman sees Minot Air Force Base. It also amplifies how they see the United States Air Force and how we’re a big family,” Command Chief Timothy Wieser said.

The program is set to begin early this year, with a few details still being worked on, but the chamber’s president says the idea has been in the works for quite some time and is eager to see it come to fruition.

“It’s a chance for us to show our hospitality and let ’em know that North Dakota, and more particularly, Minot is not the assignment that a lot of them have heard it’s going to be,” John MacMartin said.

If you are interested in learning how to participate, click HERE.