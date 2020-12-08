Minot Area Chamber of Commerce, Minot Area Development Corporation could soon merge

Two organizations are one step closer to a merger.

After a year of planning and gaining support, the Minot Area Chamber of Commerce and Minot Area Development Corporation could soon be one.

“The merger is meant to collectively, I think, better utilize resources,” said Mayor Shaun Sipma.

Last week ballots were sent out to members of both the chamber and the MADC, which the city of Minot contracts for its economic development.

“Both boards, as well as the staff, have concluded that it makes sense, and I am confident that they will do a good job carrying this out, presuming that it’s approved and so I would urge us to support the motion,” said Alderman Mark Jantzer.

For the merger to happen, the chamber vote requires a majority. And the MADC requires at least 20% of its membership with a majority voting to approve the merger.