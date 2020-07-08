Minot Area Community Foundation awards MSU with large gift

Wednesday, the Minot Area Community Foundation presented a check for $500,000.

The money will be matched by MSU to begin its Summer Theatre Program renovation project.

The total project will cost around $1.4-1.5 million.

There will be an emphasis on adding more physical accessibility for all attendees, new restrooms and concessions, enhancing and expanding the cast dressing rooms and many other new features.

“This is something that is really going to move our project forward. It’s been challenging times obviously with some fundraising that we’re doing now, but this is really going to move us forward,” Vice President for Advancement at Minot State University Rick Hedberg said.

The plan is to break ground in September and be complete by next summer.