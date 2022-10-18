MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Area Community Foundation (MACF) granted $50,000 to the Minot Gun Club for the remodel of their youth training classroom.

According to a news release, the grant for the proposed remodel was made possible through the Mike & Dorothy Dolan Fund and Bremer Impact Fund.

The remodel of the clubhouse will make it a year-round facility and will include the addition of a 3,500 sq. ft. classroom space that will be available to the public.

“We are pleased to work with the Minot Gun Club to provide additional opportunities and accessibility to area youth wanting to enroll in hunter education classes. This remodeled space will allow capacity to instantly double,” commented Jason Zimmerman, President of the Minot Area Community Foundation.

Minot has over 1,600 11-year-old youth living within 30 miles of the city. This year, only 10 hunter education classes have been offered, allowing less than 250 youth the opportunity to enroll.

Finding a facility that is available and can seat more than 15 students is almost impossible.

Remodeling the clubhouse will allow for space to fit over 50 students in a safe environment.

The Minot Gun Club is home to eight different high school teams that take part in the ND Clay Target League, growing from 18 shooters seven years ago to 500 now.

Upgrading the facility will provide a year-round space for these coaches and athletes to meet.

“The Minot Gun Club is excited to receive a grant award from the Minot Area Community Foundation. Updating the clubhouse to a year-round facility with modern ADA compliant bathrooms will not only be a benefit to the club, but the entire Minot area. Having a facility where large groups of youth can meet and participate in hands-on learning is something the Minot area will use for the next 50+ years,” said Wayne Stanley, Minot Gun Club board member.