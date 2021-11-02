Minot Area Community Foundation marks 10th anniversary of Arnold Besserud Fund

It’s been 10 years since the Arnold Besserud estate surprised the Minot Area Community Foundation with a $5 million check.

Ten years later, his generous donation is still giving.

Besserud, a veteran of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers traveled the world and some of his most remarkable footprints are the times he spent with the less privileged.

“He frequented a lot of the soup kitchens and food pantries and those individuals kind of became his family, you know a lot of hospitality there and fellowship, they essentially became his friends at the time of making his final wishes, he left a large amount to an endowment at the foundation,” James Zimmerman, president of the Minot Area Community Foundation recalled.

His gift has not stopped giving.

Today, because of it, soup kitchens and food pantries have received more than $200,000 in donations.

More than $900,000 has gone into impactful community projects according to the foundation.

MACF is celebrating Besserud’s generosity with the Challenge Grant.

“We have what’s called the donation station which was purchased through the funds of Mr. Besserud. What that does, it allows local groups to do the challenge, if they collect in excess of 1,000 pounds of non-perishable foods we will match up to $500 grants to an organization or nonprofit of their choice,” Zimmerman said.

The Besserud Fund has invested into meal enhancements worth more than $160,000.

If you are organizing a food drive and would want to take part in this challenge, click here to visit their website.