Minot Area Community Foundation opens COVID-19 disaster fund

The Minot Area Community Foundation has activated its COVID-19 Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to accept charitable donations to help nonprofits affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The fund was created in 2017 to respond to community crises or disasters. The foundation will seed the fund with $25,000.

Contributions to the fund may be from individuals, families, businesses, private foundations, and the like to support community response initiatives.

All gifts to this fund are tax-deductible as charitable contributions. Additionally, the foundation will waive all administrative fees to ensure the dollars have the largest reach possible.

As the scope of needs is identified, the Foundation will then develop a grantmaking process to distribute funds to 501(c)3 nonprofit agencies, schools, faith-based organizations, and government entities.

The foundation works through recognized nonprofits — it legally can’t make grants directly to individuals.

Individuals and businesses interested in donating to the COVID-19 disaster fund can get more information from the Minot Area Community Foundation, 606 Burdick Expy W Suite A in Minot. You can also call 701-852-0646 or email staci@centerforcommunitygiving.com.

