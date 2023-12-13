MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Area Community Foundation has been a staple of the city for more than 20 years.

The foundation plays a critical role in the humanitarian scene in Minot.

Although 2022 was a down year for the stock market, President Jason Zimmerman says the foundation met their donation goals in 2023.

“Typically, again, because we work in the endowment world, we can establish some soft goals and some data points and things like that. Short answer to your question is yes, but we’re always looking to continue to grow and build our endowment base,” said Zimmerman.

The foundation is very active and works across all of Minot, as well as a 60-to-70-mile radius around Minot.

With winter in full effect, they have been working to help the people of Minot, including working with local food pantries.

“I mean always this time of the year we spend some time with all the soup kitchens and food pantries in the area, so we get a feel for what’s going on. We’re very fortunate in that we have a very large humanitarian endowment that we use to support all the soup kitchens and food pantries directly,” Zimmerman stated.

In addition to hoping for a better stock market and economy, Zimmerman says the foundation has some unique projects they are hoping to kick off in 2024.