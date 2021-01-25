Minot Area Council of the Arts allocates $15,000 from grant to support local artists

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With art shows, galleries, and events being done virtually or canceled altogether, artists have been heavily impacted by the pandemic.

That’s why a Minot non profit is using funds it received from a regional grant to provide support for its members.

The Minot Area Council of the Arts used some of the funds to purchase up-to-date streaming equipment for virtual events, but $15,000 has been allocated for grants for area artists and groups.

The Executive Director says just because art events have stopped, doesn’t mean artists have stopped working.

“We felt that it was very important to take the opportunity to give back to them to help them through difficult time cause we don’t want to lose any of our artists we don’t want any of them to wind up in a situation where doors do have to be closed,” Executive Director Justin Anderson said.

The first round of $500 grants will be made available to those who were members of the group in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/25

NDC JAN 25

Monday, January 25th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Jesse White

ND National Guard Returns

Plays of the Week

Emergency car kit

Car seats & coats

Minot Park improvements

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

College basketball

WDA Hockey

Mike Dandrea's Full Forecast 1/23/2021

FNF pt 2

FNF Pt 1

Ohio family grateful for pardon from President Trump

vaccine mixing

Covid & Heart

More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News