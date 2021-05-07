Minot Area Council of the Arts committee hosting scavenger hunt downtown

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, you’re in luck.

The Minot Area Council of the Arts Youth Advisory Committee has put together a scavenger hunt.

There are 10 clues for hunters to decipher.

Here’s a hint: they lead to different places in downtown Minot.

There are a few ways you can enter to win some prizes which include a free 30-minute massage and some $100 gift cards to local businesses.

The executive director says this is the first event the committee has put together which is made of up of high school-aged kids.

“Hopefully people will get out there and do this and recognize that this was put together by a group of young people who are taking the initiative and the time out of their busy lives to create things like this,” said Justin Anderson.

The winner will be announced on May 10.

Click here for more info.