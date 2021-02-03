Minot Area Council of the Arts receives Arts Organization Award from Gov. Burgum

The recipients of the Governor’s Awards for the Arts are being recognized in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.

There are five categories including arts in education, individual achievement, individual cultural heritage and private business.

The Minot Area Council of the Arts received the arts organization award.

The organization is responsible for activities in the community like arts in the park, concerts at the library.

It’s also part of the Minot street art movement.

MACA’s executive director says receiving this award feels great and goes beyond the non-profit itself.

“The City of Minot has an absolutely tremendous arts community and the fact that this is all recognized because I see this as a recognition for the entire arts community, not just for our organization, but the entire community, it really highlights that we’re doing good work,” said Justin Anderson.

The Governor’s Awards for the Arts have been around since 1977.

Click here to watch the virtual awards ceremony.