Minot Area Council of the Arts upcoming events for all

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Minot Area Council of the Arts has released plenty of upcoming activities from Jan. 5 through March 1 to take advantage of in Minot. Their goal, according to their website, is to support and advance the full range of arts for all ages and abilities.

Here’s a list below, with dates and times to mark right in your calendar. Enjoy!

Minot Public Library

  • Jan. 5: Vanity Plate performs with opening act Interrupting Dinner and featured visual artist Cera Pignet at 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 7: Teen Craft night – Light Switch Plates at 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 8: That’s Craftastic night – DIY Calendars at 6 p.m. (registration required)
  • Jan. 15: Game Night at 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 16: Teen Craft night – Tie Dye Pillowcases at 4 p.m.
  • Jan. 16: Cinema Series – Selma at 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 18: Color Me Happy – Adult Coloring Club at 1 p.m.
  • Jan. 28: Teen Craft night – Perler Bead Blowout at 4 p.m.
  • Feb. 2: Snere Ledu string quartet performs at 6 p.m.
  • Feb. 12: That’s Craftastic night: Melted Crayon Art at 6 p.m. (registration required)
  • Feb. 15: Color Me Happy – Adult Coloring Club at 1 p.m.
  • Feb. 19: Game Night at 6 p.m.
  • Feb. 20: Cinema Series – Race at 6 p.m.

Suite 1 Gallery

  • Jan. 2 – 31: Aaron Michels Solo Exhibition; Reception is Jan. 5 from 5 – 7 p.m.
  • Feb. 6 – 29: Sweethearts Community Exhibition; Reception is Feb. 13 from 5 – 7 p.m.

International Artist Series:

  • Feb. 14: Jason Lyle Black, comedic pianist, 7:30 p.m. at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at MSU (more information is available at minotconcerts.org)

Northwest Art Center on MSU campus

  • Jan. 6 – Feb. 17 in the Walter Piehl Gallery: Cataclysm, Print Exchange Portfolio
  • Jan. 13 – Feb. 24 in the Walter Piehl Gallery: Americas 2020: Paperworks
    • Public Reception Feb. 13, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Minot Chamber Chorale:

  • March 1: Winter Concert at 3 p.m. in the Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at MSU

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/2"

Thursday Forecast: Overcast & Cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Overcast & Cooler"

Someone You Should Know: 2019 Year In Review

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: 2019 Year In Review"

COFFEE AND WEIGHT

Thumbnail for the video titled "COFFEE AND WEIGHT"

Bishop Ryan Girls looking to win

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan Girls looking to win"

Flasher Boys looking to build

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Boys looking to build"

Kari Warberg EarthKind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kari Warberg EarthKind"

Robert's Wednesday Evening One Minute Forecast 1-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's Wednesday Evening One Minute Forecast 1-1-19"

New Year's Baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Year's Baby"

Day Drinkin Daddy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day Drinkin Daddy"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 1-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 1-1-20"

Robert One Minute Forecast 1-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute Forecast 1-1-20"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

south prairie

Thumbnail for the video titled "south prairie"

beulah hazen wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "beulah hazen wrestling"

Dickinson Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Basketball"

Decade Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Decade Challenge"

Resolutions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Resolutions"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/31"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge