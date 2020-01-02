Minot Area Council of the Arts upcoming events for all

GARRISON -- The new year is here, and for many, individual resolutions are set in stone. Fort Stevenson's State Park along with the Garrison community made it their resolution to stay healthy, together.

"This is our sixth first-day hike, and it's been nothing but great for our community. What we're encouraging is healthy living. We want people to come out and enjoy the night on a hike, the trail is well lit so new hikers can see the trail and we have experienced trail guides to help guide. A lot of people's initiative is to start something new and we're open to offer that," said Chad Trautman, Park Manger.