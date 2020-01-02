Minot Area Council of the Arts upcoming events for all

The Minot Area Council of the Arts has released plenty of upcoming activities from Jan. 5 through March 1 to take advantage of in Minot. Their goal, according to their website, is to support and advance the full range of arts for all ages and abilities.
Here’s a list below, with dates and times to mark right in your calendar. Enjoy!
Minot Public Library
- Jan. 5: Vanity Plate performs with opening act Interrupting Dinner and featured visual artist Cera Pignet at 6 p.m.
- Jan. 7: Teen Craft night – Light Switch Plates at 6 p.m.
- Jan. 8: That’s Craftastic night – DIY Calendars at 6 p.m. (registration required)
- Jan. 15: Game Night at 6 p.m.
- Jan. 16: Teen Craft night – Tie Dye Pillowcases at 4 p.m.
- Jan. 16: Cinema Series – Selma at 6 p.m.
- Jan. 18: Color Me Happy – Adult Coloring Club at 1 p.m.
- Jan. 28: Teen Craft night – Perler Bead Blowout at 4 p.m.
- Feb. 2: Snere Ledu string quartet performs at 6 p.m.
- Feb. 12: That’s Craftastic night: Melted Crayon Art at 6 p.m. (registration required)
- Feb. 15: Color Me Happy – Adult Coloring Club at 1 p.m.
- Feb. 19: Game Night at 6 p.m.
- Feb. 20: Cinema Series – Race at 6 p.m.
Suite 1 Gallery
- Jan. 2 – 31: Aaron Michels Solo Exhibition; Reception is Jan. 5 from 5 – 7 p.m.
- Feb. 6 – 29: Sweethearts Community Exhibition; Reception is Feb. 13 from 5 – 7 p.m.
International Artist Series:
- Feb. 14: Jason Lyle Black, comedic pianist, 7:30 p.m. at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at MSU (more information is available at minotconcerts.org)
Northwest Art Center on MSU campus
- Jan. 6 – Feb. 17 in the Walter Piehl Gallery: Cataclysm, Print Exchange Portfolio
- Jan. 13 – Feb. 24 in the Walter Piehl Gallery: Americas 2020: Paperworks
- Public Reception Feb. 13, 6:30 – 8 p.m.
Minot Chamber Chorale:
- March 1: Winter Concert at 3 p.m. in the Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at MSU