Minot-area golf courses open up early

Golfers rejoice — more courses are opening up thanks to the mild temperatures and lack of snow.

The Minot Country Club opened up on Monday. In years past, people couldn’t tee off until mid-April.

Even with the cold and windy weather, people were ready to get back and get a round of golf in.

“With some things still not back available to do because of COVID, it’s a great place to hang out and spend time,” said Andrew Schmitz, head golf professional.

“I try to play every day, regardless of conditions, obviously, because it’s windy and it’s cold,” said golfer Les Anderson.

Anderson recommends bundling up — wearing a hat and gloves while it’s cold out.

Click below for information on some local courses: