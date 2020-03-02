Minot Area Homeless Coalition: A Mission

The Minot Area Homeless Coalition does so much more than it seems. The group is constantly working to do more than just assure a roof over someone’s head.

“You got people who are still making 10 dollars an hour who were making 10 dollars an hour eight years ago, but the cost to live is higher. So that’s why you see a lot of people who are going to food pantries, a lot of people are going to soup kitchens because they’re supplementing so that they can survive,” shared Executive Director Mac Mcleod.

The Minot Area Homeless Coalition serves as an anchor that connects many other resources on behalf of a client.

Since January, the MAHC has helped about 100 clients with financials alone, but its reach is much wider than that.

It’s the agency’s job to prevent or put an end to a person’s homelessness.

There are many ways it works to do that. It may be providing emergency food or shelter, assistance with rent payments, transportation, or even teaching money management.

“People think that we’re just giving somebody money. No. It’s a helping hand, not a handout. We’re helping people to continue to succeed and be good community members. Everything that we can do to allow that person to become more viable, that’s what we want to do,” Mcleod explained.

The Coalition stands ready to fill the needs of its seven-county area as it comes. For example, Mcleod said he’s anxious to see if the nearly 30 people displaced after the downtown apartment fire in Minot were all able to make it out with proper identification like driver’s licenses, birth certificates or passports.

If need be, the agency is there to help.

