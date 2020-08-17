Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Minot Area Homeless Coalition busy helping surrounding communities during pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s been just about five months since the pandemic first hit North Dakota. People were furloughed or forced to work fewer hours which inevitably caused financial burden.

So far, the Minot Area Homeless Coalition has given $40,000 in financial assistance to those in need during the pandemic.

But, it wasn’t just monetary help. Essential items like diapers, wipes and socks were also given out.
Although the organization’s namesake says Minot, it actually serves a seven-county region.

“People think that the smaller counties don’t have the same problems that a bigger county does or a bigger city. And that’s farthest from the truth. Yes, they do. You just don’t hear it as much,” said Mac McLeod, executive director at Minot Area Homeless Coalition.

McLeod says if nothing happens with a second-round stimulus, he expects to see another spike of people in need.

He also says he’s seen a lot of people with anxiety about making ends meet during the pandemic, wondering when this will end.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bismarck Boys Soccer

Northwoods League

Mandan Football

DSU Football

Roast of Mayor Shaun Sipma

Sweet Corn

Monday, August 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

700th Farm REscue

Census 2020

Homeless Coalition & covid

Satchel Paige

Curbside for a Cause

Childcare Grant

Non Profit $25,000 Give Away

Home building is a little tougher during the pandemic

Measure 3

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/17

Monday's Forecast: Sunny, dry & hot

NDC AUG 17

UMary Football

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss