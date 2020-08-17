Minot Area Homeless Coalition busy helping surrounding communities during pandemic

It’s been just about five months since the pandemic first hit North Dakota. People were furloughed or forced to work fewer hours which inevitably caused financial burden.

So far, the Minot Area Homeless Coalition has given $40,000 in financial assistance to those in need during the pandemic.

But, it wasn’t just monetary help. Essential items like diapers, wipes and socks were also given out.

Although the organization’s namesake says Minot, it actually serves a seven-county region.

“People think that the smaller counties don’t have the same problems that a bigger county does or a bigger city. And that’s farthest from the truth. Yes, they do. You just don’t hear it as much,” said Mac McLeod, executive director at Minot Area Homeless Coalition.

McLeod says if nothing happens with a second-round stimulus, he expects to see another spike of people in need.

He also says he’s seen a lot of people with anxiety about making ends meet during the pandemic, wondering when this will end.