MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — If your home needs a new roof, you may be in luck. You have the chance to win a brand-new roof from a local, residential roofing company.

Flying B Construction is hosting its fifth annual roof giveaway to help out one homeowner in our area. You cannot nominate yourself, the nominee must own their home, and they must reside within 25 miles of Minot.

Flying B Construction’s owner says it feels good to help out — after all, replacing a roof is not an easy feat, and it’s not cheap.

“I love it, every year,” Owner Wayne Bontrager stated. “I mean, we look forward to it a lot. The guys really get involved with it, all my employees and stuff. And it’s an exciting time of the year — just giving back, seeing the smile on everybody’s face. A good roof basically saves the rest of the house. So if your roof is leaking, you know, everything else just kind of goes underneath it. So if you keep the roof in good shape, it keeps the bones of your house sturdy and strong.”

The deadline for the roof giveaway has been extended until June 1. Winners will be chosen on June 15.