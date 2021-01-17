Minot artist invites community to watch creative process start to finish in live event

Art galleries are one space that rely heavily on in-person interaction impacted by COVID-19.

And that’s why a Minot artist is giving folks the option to watch him create a piece live at the Taube Museum of Art, or tune in digitally

Arvin Davis Junior known by his tag LittleRedLiar is inviting the community to see the creative process in action from start to finish as part of his exhibit called Mayday.

He says it can be an exciting experience.

“I put a lot of thought into all of my pieces so live art makes me make an instantaneous decision and stick with it like there’s no time to go back so it’s really lively — people get to see how I do art,” Davis said.

The event is this Tuesday beginning at 3 p.m. at the Taube, to learn how to tune in virtually, CLICK HERE.

