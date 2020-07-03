Minot artist using creative nature to help her dog

Voeller said,”I’ve just always been an artist.”

Minot’s Wendy Voeller has been an artist since a little girl painting, drawing and photographing, anything to feed her creative appetite.

“I did start out majoring in art when I went to Valley City College, but quit after two years, so I haven’t had much art instruction. And as usual, in the world, you’re a poor starving artist. People tell you to get a real job so you can make regular money,” Voeller said.

Voeller ended up going back to school to become an addictions counselor but was met with a memory loss illness forcing her to quit her career, which brought her back to her artwork– something she says was therapeutic.

“It’s just always been there. Like, I don’t know what it would be like not to have it, it’s just a part of me and I believe we all have our gifts and this is just mine and my gift is for you, it’s not for me. So, what I make with my own gift is for other people,” she said.

Or in this case, for her dog, Buddy.

“He was being kind of clumsy, he was bumping into things and unfortunately I didn’t know what was happening to his eyes until it was too late,” Voeller said.

Buddy was diagnosed with Glaucoma, an eye condition that was forcing him blind, and in most cases, can’t be cured.

“I know through study that there’s some things that they can do that can possibly preserve what little sight he’s got left, but other than that it’s a constant worry about the pressure in his eyes because that fluid in his eyes builds up and makes the eye bigger and bigger and it’s extremely painful and that’s the part that bothers me,” she said.

Voeller told me she and Buddy plan to visit an opthalmologist veterinarian at the end of July in Fargo, but she knows that won’t come cheap. So, she’s decided to put her creative nature to great use.

“I don’t have a number in mind that I’m going for, but I want to sell as much as I possibly can until his appointment, July 21st it is,” she said.

People in the community have already started buying her artwork, even local art gallery, Artmain in downtown Minot has bought in.

“It’s a great thing. We all want to help support her as best we can to get Buddy the best care he can get,” Co-Owner of Artmain Beth Kjelson said.

Voeller says all her and Buddy can do is stay optimistic.

“And trust that we’ll have enough to do whatever the doctor thinks it is we should do,” Voeller said.

If you’re interested in buying art work from Voeller in support of Buddy: Click Here.