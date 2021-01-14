Minot assisted living facility finishes first round of COVID vaccines

Residents of long-term care facilities across the state have been receiving their COVID-19 vaccines.

And Thursday, the last floor of residents and staff at the Wellington Assisted Living in Minot received their first round of Pfizer vaccines.

The community relations director for the facility says weekly testing and monitoring of staff and residents have helped deter any outbreaks, and the vaccine is another facet of keeping everyone safe.

“We’re just happy to be at this point and moving forward finally and we look forward to finally getting back to all of our daily activities and having a full family in here. We do have visited limitation at this time and we wanna move forward on that too,” Renee Escherich said.

After being vaccinated, residents were monitored for 15 minutes before resuming their daily activities.